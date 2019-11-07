City Union Bank Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 411.55 crore, up 3.4% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 411.55 crore in September 2019 up 3.4% from Rs. 398.0238 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.53 crore in September 2019 up 15.2% from Rs. 167.99 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 346.48 crore in September 2019 up 17.07% from Rs. 295.95 crore in September 2018.

City Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.63 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.30 in September 2018.

City Union Bank shares closed at 205.40 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.37% returns over the last 6 months and 23.55% over the last 12 months.