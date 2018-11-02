App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 12:50 PM IST

City Union Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 398.02 crore, up 12.16% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for City Union Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 398.02 crore in September 2018 up 12.16% from Rs. 354.8558 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 167.99 crore in September 2018 up 16.05% from Rs. 144.76 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 295.95 crore in September 2018 down 7.53% from Rs. 320.06 crore in September 2017.

City Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.22 in September 2017.

City Union Bank shares closed at 168.95 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -16.87% returns over the last 6 months and -4.42% over the last 12 months.

City Union Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 777.12 742.54 701.06
(b) Income on Investment 141.55 138.88 129.95
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 4.50 4.39 5.50
(d) Others 3.32 3.69 4.37
Other Income 118.55 129.11 155.25
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 528.46 514.73 486.02
Employees Cost 93.00 87.30 82.72
Other Expenses 127.63 117.18 107.33
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 295.95 299.41 320.06
Provisions And Contingencies 67.96 77.76 129.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 227.99 221.65 190.76
Tax 60.00 60.00 46.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 167.99 161.65 144.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 167.99 161.65 144.76
Equity Share Capital 73.19 66.54 66.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 2.43 2.22
Diluted EPS 2.29 2.42 2.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 2.43 2.22
Diluted EPS 2.29 2.42 2.19
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 847.88 851.12 780.39
ii) Net NPA 497.78 473.49 440.98
i) % of Gross NPA 2.85 3.02 3.07
ii) % of Net NPA 1.69 1.70 1.76
Return on Assets % 1.62 1.64 1.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:45 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #City Union Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results

