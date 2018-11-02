City Union Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 398.02 crore, up 12.16% Q-o-Q

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 398.02 crore in September 2018 up 12.16% from Rs. 354.8558 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 167.99 crore in September 2018 up 16.05% from Rs. 144.76 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 295.95 crore in September 2018 down 7.53% from Rs. 320.06 crore in September 2017.

City Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.22 in September 2017.

City Union Bank shares closed at 168.95 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -16.87% returns over the last 6 months and -4.42% over the last 12 months.