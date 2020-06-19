City Union Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 419.50 crore, down 0.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for City Union Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 419.50 crore in March 2020 down 0.26% from Rs. 420.6018 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.29 crore in March 2020 down 154.42% from Rs. 175.11 crore in March 2019.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 335.09 crore in March 2020 down 0.8% from Rs. 337.78 crore in March 2019.
City Union Bank shares closed at 136.80 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -41.21% returns over the last 6 months and -36.30% over the last 12 months.
|City Union Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|880.60
|883.60
|838.34
|(b) Income on Investment
|145.47
|163.13
|134.89
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|13.58
|11.88
|8.68
|(d) Others
|2.03
|2.26
|2.65
|Other Income
|179.31
|142.37
|146.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|622.18
|633.60
|563.95
|Employees Cost
|93.83
|113.36
|91.40
|Other Expenses
|169.88
|147.85
|138.32
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|335.09
|308.43
|337.78
|Provisions And Contingencies
|450.38
|81.00
|90.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-115.29
|227.43
|247.11
|Tax
|-20.00
|35.00
|72.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-95.29
|192.43
|175.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-95.29
|192.43
|175.11
|Equity Share Capital
|73.73
|73.58
|73.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|2.62
|2.39
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|2.58
|2.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|2.62
|2.39
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|2.58
|2.37
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|1,413.40
|1,185.43
|977.05
|ii) Net NPA
|778.49
|649.41
|591.46
|i) % of Gross NPA
|4.09
|3.50
|2.95
|ii) % of Net NPA
|2.29
|1.95
|1.81
|Return on Assets %
|-0.77
|1.57
|1.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
