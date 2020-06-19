City Union Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 419.50 crore, down 0.26% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 419.50 crore in March 2020 down 0.26% from Rs. 420.6018 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.29 crore in March 2020 down 154.42% from Rs. 175.11 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 335.09 crore in March 2020 down 0.8% from Rs. 337.78 crore in March 2019.

City Union Bank shares closed at 136.80 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -41.21% returns over the last 6 months and -36.30% over the last 12 months.