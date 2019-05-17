City Union Bank Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 420.60 crore, up 14.31% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 420.60 crore in March 2019 up 14.31% from Rs. 367.9428 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.11 crore in March 2019 up 15.11% from Rs. 152.13 crore in March 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 337.78 crore in March 2019 up 14.78% from Rs. 294.28 crore in March 2018.

City Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.29 in March 2018.

City Union Bank shares closed at 196.25 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.74% returns over the last 6 months and -4.18% over the last 12 months.