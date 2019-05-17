App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

City Union Bank Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 420.60 crore, up 14.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for City Union Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 420.60 crore in March 2019 up 14.31% from Rs. 367.9428 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.11 crore in March 2019 up 15.11% from Rs. 152.13 crore in March 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 337.78 crore in March 2019 up 14.78% from Rs. 294.28 crore in March 2018.

City Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.29 in March 2018.

City Union Bank shares closed at 196.25 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.74% returns over the last 6 months and -4.18% over the last 12 months.

City Union Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 838.34 819.66 723.55
(b) Income on Investment 134.89 138.28 137.53
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 8.68 5.75 5.82
(d) Others 2.65 2.93 3.76
Other Income 146.89 119.83 119.82
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 563.95 548.53 502.72
Employees Cost 91.40 92.74 76.76
Other Expenses 138.32 138.32 116.73
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 337.78 306.86 294.28
Provisions And Contingencies 90.67 78.75 86.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 247.11 228.11 208.13
Tax 72.00 50.00 56.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 175.11 178.11 152.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 175.11 178.11 152.13
Equity Share Capital 73.45 73.19 66.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.39 2.43 2.29
Diluted EPS 2.37 2.43 2.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.39 2.43 2.29
Diluted EPS 2.37 2.43 2.28
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 977.05 891.92 856.55
ii) Net NPA 591.46 527.60 474.78
i) % of Gross NPA 2.95 2.91 3.03
ii) % of Net NPA 1.81 1.74 1.70
Return on Assets % 1.63 1.68 1.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 17, 2019 11:06 am

tags #Banks - Private Sector #City Union Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results

