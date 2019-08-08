City Union Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 416.88 crore, up 11.23% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 416.88 crore in June 2019 up 11.23% from Rs. 374.7754 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.65 crore in June 2019 up 14.84% from Rs. 161.65 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 351.40 crore in June 2019 up 17.36% from Rs. 299.41 crore in June 2018.

City Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.43 in June 2018.

City Union Bank shares closed at 197.80 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.52% returns over the last 6 months and 13.71% over the last 12 months.