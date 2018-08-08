City Union Bank standalone Jun-2018 NII at Rs 374.78 crore

Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter was Rs 374.78 crore and net profit was Rs 161.65 crore. Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × City Union Bank has reported its results for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter was Rs 374.78 crore and net profit was Rs 161.65 crore. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) was Rs 342.3717 crore and net profit was Rs 140.32 crore.. City Union Bank shares closed at 173.95 on August 07, 2018 (NSE) and has given 1.05% returns over the last 6 months and -7.58% over the last 12 months. City Union Bank Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Interest Earned (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 742.54 723.55 691.17 (b) Income on Investment 138.88 137.53 123.82 (c) Int. on balances With RBI 4.39 5.82 6.05 (d) Others 3.69 3.76 4.49 Other Income 129.11 119.82 135.33 EXPENDITURE Interest Expended 514.73 502.72 483.15 Employees Cost 87.30 76.76 76.53 Other Expenses 117.18 116.73 104.22 Depreciation -- -- -- Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 299.41 294.28 296.96 Provisions And Contingencies 77.76 86.15 116.64 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 221.65 208.13 180.32 Tax 60.00 56.00 40.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 161.65 152.13 140.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 161.65 152.13 140.32 Equity Share Capital 66.54 66.47 60.11 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- ANALYTICAL RATIOS a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- -- b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- -- c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.43 2.29 2.33 Diluted EPS 2.42 2.28 2.29 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.43 2.29 2.33 Diluted EPS 2.42 2.28 2.29 NPA Ratios : i) Gross NPA 851.12 856.55 734.96 ii) Net NPA 473.49 474.78 425.96 i) % of Gross NPA 3.02 3.03 3.05 ii) % of Net NPA 1.70 1.70 1.79 Return on Assets % 1.64 1.58 1.60 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 8, 2018 12:01 pm