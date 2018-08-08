City Union Bank standalone Jun-2018 NII at Rs 374.78 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Interest Earned (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 742.54 723.55 691.17 (b) Income on Investment 138.88 137.53 123.82 (c) Int. on balances With RBI 4.39 5.82 6.05 (d) Others 3.69 3.76 4.49 Other Income 129.11 119.82 135.33 EXPENDITURE Interest Expended 514.73 502.72 483.15 Employees Cost 87.30 76.76 76.53 Other Expenses 117.18 116.73 104.22 Depreciation -- -- -- Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 299.41 294.28 296.96 Provisions And Contingencies 77.76 86.15 116.64 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 221.65 208.13 180.32 Tax 60.00 56.00 40.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 161.65 152.13 140.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 161.65 152.13 140.32 Equity Share Capital 66.54 66.47 60.11 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- ANALYTICAL RATIOS a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- -- b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- -- c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.43 2.29 2.33 Diluted EPS 2.42 2.28 2.29 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.43 2.29 2.33 Diluted EPS 2.42 2.28 2.29 NPA Ratios : i) Gross NPA 851.12 856.55 734.96 ii) Net NPA 473.49 474.78 425.96 i) % of Gross NPA 3.02 3.03 3.05 ii) % of Net NPA 1.70 1.70 1.79 Return on Assets % 1.64 1.58 1.60 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited