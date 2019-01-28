City Union Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 418.09 crore, up 14.5% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 418.09 crore in December 2018 up 14.5% from Rs. 365.1301 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.11 crore in December 2018 up 15.06% from Rs. 154.79 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 306.86 crore in December 2018 up 3.51% from Rs. 296.45 crore in December 2017.

City Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.33 in December 2017.

City Union Bank shares closed at 188.80 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 12.21% returns over the last 6 months and -0.67% over the last 12 months.