City Union Bank Q4 profit rises 18%, asset quality improves; announces 1:10 bonus

Private sector lender City Union Bank has reported a 18 percent growth year-on-year in profit for the quarter ended March 2018, with improvement in asset quality.

Profit during the quarter increased to Rs 152.1 crore from Rs 128.9 crore in year-ago period.

Net interest, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 18.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 368 crore in Q4FY18.

Asset quality improved during January-March quarter as gross non-performing assets were lower at 3.03 percent compared to 3.30 percent previous quarter. Net NPAs were also lower at 1.70 percent against 1.74 percent on sequential basis.

Provisions remained at elevated levels that limited bank's profitability, reporting at Rs 86.2 crore for the quarter, up 0.6 percent compared to previous quarter and up 21 percent over same period last year.

City Union Bank said the board has approved bonus issue in the ratio of 1:10, i.e. one equity share for every 10 equity shares held as on record date.

