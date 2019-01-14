City Union Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 17.6% YoY to Rs. 181.9 cr: Kotak

Rs 212 crore | 2015 | The CBI booked former deputy general manager of Central Bank of India and three directors of Jain Infraprojects Ltd — M.K. Jain, Rekha Jain and Sunil Kumar Dangi — for allegedly defrauding the bank for over Rs 212 crore. (Wikimedia Commons)

Kotak has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Banks & Diversified Financials sector. The brokerage house expects City Union Bank to report net profit at Rs. 181.9 crore up 17.6% year-on-year (up 8.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 10.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 403.5 crore, according to Kotak.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 3.8% Y-o-Y (up 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 307.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.