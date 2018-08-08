App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

City Union Bank Q1 profit rises 15% to Rs 162 cr on lower provisions; NPAs steady

City Union Bank's provisions for bad loans dropped 33.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 77.7 crore in Q1FY19 and also declined 9.85 percent on sequential basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Capital Gains of debt mutual fund arising out of sale before three years, the short-term gains are taxed according to your tax slab.
Capital Gains of debt mutual fund arising out of sale before three years, the short-term gains are taxed according to your tax slab.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender City Union Bank has reported a 15.2 percent year-on-year in net profit to Rs 161.6 crore, driven by lower provisions and stable asset quality.

Profit in the year-ago period was Rs 140.3 crore.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 9.5 percent to Rs 374.8 crore compared to Rs 342.4 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

Asset quality was stable for the quarter ended June 2018. Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances were lower at 3.02 percent for the quarter against 3.03 percent in previous quarter while net NPA was unchanged at 1.70 percent sequentially.

Provisions for bad loans dropped 33.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 77.7 crore in Q1FY19 and also declined 9.85 percent on sequential basis.

Other income or non-interest income during the quarter fell 4.6 percent to Rs 129.11 crore but operating profit increased 0.8 percent to Rs 299.4 crore compared to year-ago.

At 11:26 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 176.05, up Rs 2.45, or 1.41 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 11:40 am

tags #City Union Bank #Results

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.