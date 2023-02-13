 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
City Union Bank investors spooked by asset quality hit in Q3

Aparna Iyer
Feb 13, 2023 / 09:26 PM IST

The private sector lender’s performance did not live up to its past trend. Compared to its peers too, it lagged.

While net profit grew 11 percent YoY to Rs 217.8 crore and net interest income showed a healthy growth of 13 percent, the lender’s performance didn’t live up to its past trend as well as that of its peers in the banking industry

Tamil Nadu-based City Union Bank Ltd’s (CUBK) December quarter performance was found wanting, and investors have spoken with their feet. The private sector lender’s shares tumbled more than 15 percent on February 13, in response to the numbers.

The lender released its December quarter numbers on Saturday.

The bank’s headline numbers were not disappointing. Net profit grew 11 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 217.8 crore and net interest income showed a healthy growth of 13 percent. That said, the lender’s performance didn’t live up to its past trend, as well as that of its peers in the banking industry. Both the numbers were lower than those estimated by several analysts. Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd have cut their FY23 earnings estimate for the bank by 8 percent factoring in the lower growth.

Those at Elara Capital summed up the bank’s performance better. “While CUBK has historically been very strong (most profitable regional bank), the past two years have been tough, challenging the obvious notions, with recovery being slower than most peers. We believe, challenges for CUBK will persist and slow recovery/volatility are concerning,” they wrote in a note. The brokerage is one of the four that have a Sell rating on the stock.