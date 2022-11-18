 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
City Online Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore, down 7.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for City Online Services are:Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore in September 2022 down 7.51% from Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 62.72% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.
City Online EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021. City Online shares closed at 4.97 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.60% returns over the last 6 months and -16.19% over the last 12 months.
City Online Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.232.452.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.232.452.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.57--1.31
Purchase of Traded Goods--1.95--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.410.510.67
Depreciation0.100.110.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.330.300.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-0.420.09
Other Income0.600.220.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.42-0.200.24
Interest0.040.040.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.37-0.240.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.37-0.240.20
Tax0.20--0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.17-0.240.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.17-0.240.11
Equity Share Capital5.165.165.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.33-0.470.20
Diluted EPS0.33-0.470.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.33-0.470.20
Diluted EPS0.33-0.470.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm