City Online Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore, down 7.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for City Online Services are:Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore in September 2022 down 7.51% from Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 62.72% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.
City Online EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.
|City Online shares closed at 4.97 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.60% returns over the last 6 months and -16.19% over the last 12 months.
|City Online Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.23
|2.45
|2.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.23
|2.45
|2.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.57
|--
|1.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.95
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.51
|0.67
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.11
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|0.30
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.42
|0.09
|Other Income
|0.60
|0.22
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.42
|-0.20
|0.24
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.37
|-0.24
|0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.37
|-0.24
|0.20
|Tax
|0.20
|--
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.17
|-0.24
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.17
|-0.24
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|5.16
|5.16
|5.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.33
|-0.47
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.33
|-0.47
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.33
|-0.47
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.33
|-0.47
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited