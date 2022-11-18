City Online Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore, down 7.51% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.23 2.45 2.41 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.23 2.45 2.41 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.57 -- 1.31 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.95 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.41 0.51 0.67 Depreciation 0.10 0.11 0.15 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.33 0.30 0.19 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.42 0.09 Other Income 0.60 0.22 0.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.42 -0.20 0.24 Interest 0.04 0.04 0.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.37 -0.24 0.20 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.37 -0.24 0.20 Tax 0.20 -- 0.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.17 -0.24 0.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.17 -0.24 0.11 Equity Share Capital 5.16 5.16 5.16 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.33 -0.47 0.20 Diluted EPS 0.33 -0.47 0.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.33 -0.47 0.20 Diluted EPS 0.33 -0.47 0.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited