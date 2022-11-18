City Online Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore, down 7.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore in September 2022 down 7.51% from Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 62.72% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

City Online EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.