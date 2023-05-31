City Online Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore, up 48.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore in March 2023 up 48.07% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 62.57% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 320% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

City Online EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2022.

City Online shares closed at 3.23 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.19% returns over the last 6 months and -27.90% over the last 12 months.