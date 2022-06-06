City Online Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, down 25.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in March 2022 down 25.02% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 200.53% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

City Online EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2021.

City Online shares closed at 4.14 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)