City Online Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore, down 11.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for City Online Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore in March 2019 down 11.82% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019 down 28.29% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2019 down 26% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2018.
City Online shares closed at 4.11 on May 27, 2019 (BSE)
|
|City Online Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.89
|2.81
|3.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.89
|2.81
|3.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.44
|0.48
|0.30
|Depreciation
|--
|0.10
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.34
|2.16
|3.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.89
|0.07
|-0.84
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.02
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|0.09
|-0.59
|Interest
|0.04
|0.05
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.67
|0.04
|-0.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.67
|0.04
|-0.69
|Tax
|0.41
|--
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.08
|0.04
|-0.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.08
|0.04
|-0.84
|Equity Share Capital
|5.16
|5.16
|5.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.10
|0.07
|-1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-2.10
|0.07
|-1.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.10
|0.07
|-1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-2.10
|0.07
|-1.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited