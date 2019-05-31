City Online Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore, down 11.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore in March 2019 down 11.82% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019 down 28.29% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2019 down 26% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2018.

City Online shares closed at 4.11 on May 27, 2019 (BSE)