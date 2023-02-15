City Online Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.76 crore, up 22.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.76 crore in December 2022 up 22.56% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 119.48% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 148.48% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.