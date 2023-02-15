 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
City Online Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.76 crore, up 22.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for City Online Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.76 crore in December 2022 up 22.56% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 119.48% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 148.48% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

City Online Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.76 2.23 2.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.76 2.23 2.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.91 1.57 2.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.40 0.41 0.54
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.37 0.33 0.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.19 -0.84
Other Income 0.23 0.60 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.22 0.42 -0.79
Interest 0.06 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.16 0.37 -0.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.16 0.37 -0.83
Tax -- 0.20 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.16 0.17 -0.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.16 0.17 -0.83
Equity Share Capital 5.16 5.16 5.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 0.33 -1.60
Diluted EPS 0.31 0.33 -1.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 0.33 -1.60
Diluted EPS 0.31 0.33 -1.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited