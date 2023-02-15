City Online Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.76 crore, up 22.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.76 crore in December 2022 up 22.56% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 119.48% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 148.48% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

City Online EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in December 2021.

City Online shares closed at 5.81 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.40% returns over the last 6 months