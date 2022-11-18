City Online Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore, down 11.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore in September 2022 down 11.04% from Rs. 2.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 568.71% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2022 up 140% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

City Online EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

City Online shares closed at 4.97 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.60% returns over the last 6 months and -16.19% over the last 12 months.