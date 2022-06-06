City Online Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore, down 21.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for City Online Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore in March 2022 down 21.52% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 69.82% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022 up 220.93% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.
City Online shares closed at 4.14 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)
|
|City Online Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.22
|2.45
|2.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.22
|2.45
|2.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|1.94
|2.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.21
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.65
|0.47
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.16
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.90
|0.71
|0.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|-1.22
|-0.45
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.07
|-0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|-1.15
|-0.59
|Interest
|0.57
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-1.19
|-0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|-1.19
|-0.64
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|-1.18
|-0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|-1.18
|-0.64
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.19
|-1.18
|-0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|5.16
|5.16
|5.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-2.28
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-2.28
|-1.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-2.28
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-2.28
|-1.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited