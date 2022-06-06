City Online Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore, down 21.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore in March 2022 down 21.52% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 69.82% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022 up 220.93% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.

City Online shares closed at 4.14 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)