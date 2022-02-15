City Online Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore, up 28.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore in December 2021 up 28.52% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021 down 29.73% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021 down 43.48% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020.

City Online shares closed at 6.79 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)