City Online Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore, up 28.52% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for City Online Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore in December 2021 up 28.52% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021 down 29.73% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021 down 43.48% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020.
City Online shares closed at 6.79 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)
|City Online Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.45
|2.48
|1.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.45
|2.48
|1.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.94
|1.43
|1.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.21
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.65
|0.73
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.18
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.71
|0.21
|0.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.22
|-0.07
|-0.86
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.15
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.15
|0.07
|-0.85
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.19
|0.04
|-0.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.19
|0.04
|-0.91
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.10
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.18
|-0.06
|-0.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.18
|-0.06
|-0.91
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.18
|-0.06
|-0.91
|Equity Share Capital
|5.16
|5.16
|5.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.28
|-0.12
|-1.76
|Diluted EPS
|-2.28
|-0.12
|-1.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.28
|-0.12
|-1.76
|Diluted EPS
|-2.28
|-0.12
|-1.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited