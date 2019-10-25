Citizen Info Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 9.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in September 2019 down 9.47% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019 down 68.05% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2019 down 11.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2018.

Citizen Info EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2018.

Citizen Info shares closed at 3.19 on August 09, 2019 (BSE)