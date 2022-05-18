Citizen Info Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 34.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2022 up 34.27% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 222.09% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Citizen Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

Citizen Info shares closed at 17.10 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 194.83% returns over the last 6 months and 290.41% over the last 12 months.