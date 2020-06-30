Citizen Info Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 25.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2020 down 25.91% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 49.87% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019.

Citizen Info shares closed at 2.55 on June 18, 2020 (BSE)