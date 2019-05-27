Citizen Info Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 33.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in March 2019 down 33.48% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 271.88% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019 down 100% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.

Citizen Info shares closed at 3.89 on April 24, 2019 (BSE)