Citizen Info Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, up 12.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in June 2023 up 12.99% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 109.85% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Citizen Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Citizen Info shares closed at 24.03 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.40% returns over the last 6 months and 65.72% over the last 12 months.