Citizen Info Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, up 1197.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in June 2022 up 1197.39% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 278.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Citizen Info shares closed at 14.15 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.50% returns over the last 6 months