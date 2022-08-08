 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Citizen Info Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, up 1197.39% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Citizen Infoline are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in June 2022 up 1197.39% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 278.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Citizen Info shares closed at 14.15 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.50% returns over the last 6 months

Citizen Infoline
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.89 0.31 0.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.89 0.31 0.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.80 0.29 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.10 0.10
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.21 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.29 -0.10
Other Income -- 0.31 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.02 0.01
Interest 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 0.02 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 0.02 0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 0.02 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 0.02 0.01
Equity Share Capital 5.40 5.40 5.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.04 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.04 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.04 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.04 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:44 am
