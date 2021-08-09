Citizen Info Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 79.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 79.9% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 119.89% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Citizen Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2020.

Citizen Info shares closed at 7.01 on August 03, 2021 (BSE)