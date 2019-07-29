Citizen Info Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 52.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2019 down 52.65% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 613.33% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.

Citizen Info shares closed at 3.35 on July 08, 2019 (BSE)