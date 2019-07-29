Citizen Info Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 52.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Citizen Infoline are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2019 down 52.65% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 613.33% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.
Citizen Info shares closed at 3.35 on July 08, 2019 (BSE)
|Citizen Infoline
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.34
|0.46
|0.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.34
|0.46
|0.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.49
|0.40
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.05
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.08
|0.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.16
|-0.09
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.11
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.05
|0.02
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.06
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|-0.06
|0.01
|Tax
|--
|-0.02
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|-0.04
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|-0.04
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|5.40
|5.40
|5.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.06
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.06
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.06
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.06
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited