Citizen Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, up 691.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Citizen Infoline are:Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 691.09% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 136.82% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 137.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
Citizen Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.
|Citizen Info shares closed at 31.00 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 127.11% returns over the last 6 months and 18.10% over the last 12 months.
|Citizen Infoline
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.09
|0.39
|0.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.09
|0.39
|0.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.09
|0.38
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.06
|0.07
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.08
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.13
|-0.15
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.18
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.05
|-0.08
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.05
|-0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|0.05
|-0.08
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.03
|0.05
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.03
|0.05
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|5.40
|5.40
|5.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|0.10
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|0.10
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|0.10
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|0.10
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited