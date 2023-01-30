Citizen Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, up 691.09% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.09 0.39 0.14 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.09 0.39 0.14 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 1.09 0.38 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.05 0.06 0.07 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.01 0.08 0.21 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.13 -0.15 Other Income 0.09 0.18 0.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.05 -0.08 Interest 0.00 -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.03 0.05 -0.08 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.03 0.05 -0.08 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.03 0.05 -0.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.03 0.05 -0.08 Equity Share Capital 5.40 5.40 5.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.06 0.10 -0.16 Diluted EPS 0.06 0.10 -0.16 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.06 0.10 -0.16 Diluted EPS 0.06 0.10 -0.16 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited