Citizen Info Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 25.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 25.45% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 down 211.08% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 down 200% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Citizen Info shares closed at 31.80 on February 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 627.69% returns over the last 12 months.