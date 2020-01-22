Citizen Info Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 42.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2019 down 42.49% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019 up 52.25% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018.

Citizen Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2018.

Citizen Info shares closed at 3.04 on January 21, 2020 (BSE)