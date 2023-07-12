Citi sees no room for further rally in Titan, downgrades stock to 'neutral'

Brokerage firm Citi has downgraded Titan Co Ltd to neutral from buy and kept its target price at Rs 3280 a share, given the recent surge in the stock price.

Since mid-March, the stock has seen a rally of over 34 percent. Additionally, the brokerage firm expressed its belief that there is limited potential for further re-rating and earnings upgrades.

Morgan Stanley recently downgraded the stock, citing a slowdown in jewellery growth because of a traditional lean period likely through the next couple of months. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to ‘equal-weight’ with a target price of Rs 3,207.

The foreign brokerage firm said that growth will be slow in the July-September quarter as it is a period of ‘Adhik Mass’ in the Hindu calendar, which is considered an inauspicious time to purchase jewellery. The slow growth scenarios will continue in the October to December quarter as well, as another inauspicious season to buy jewellery, Pitrupaksha, will start in September.

Titan in its quarterly update said that the jewellery business grew 22 percent on-year in the first quarter. Titan’s Caratlane business grew 32 percent year-on-year in Q1FY24. Watches and wearables segment and the eyecare segment grew 13 and 10 percent respectively year-on-year in Q1FY24.

