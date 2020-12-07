Citi Port Fin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 0.07 Crore, Up 19.37% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2020 up 19.37% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020 down 94.81% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2019.

Citi Port Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2019.

Citi Port Fin shares closed at 14.91 on November 25, 2020 (BSE)