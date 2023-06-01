Citi Port Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 44.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 44.57% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 56.76% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Citi Port Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Citi Port Fin shares closed at 19.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and -3.80% over the last 12 months.