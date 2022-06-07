Citi Port Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 111.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 111.66% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 54.17% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Citi Port Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Citi Port Fin shares closed at 19.75 on June 01, 2022 (BSE)