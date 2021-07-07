Citi Port Fin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 78.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 78.11% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 68.83% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

Citi Port Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2020.

Citi Port Fin shares closed at 19.25 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.58% returns over the last 6 months