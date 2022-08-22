Citi Port Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 45.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 45.3% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 22% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 88.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Citi Port Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

Citi Port Fin shares closed at 8.82 on August 19, 2022 (BSE)