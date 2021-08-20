Citi Port Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 120.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2021 up 120.03% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 54.95% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 up 800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Citi Port Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

Citi Port Fin shares closed at 16.50 on August 17, 2021 (BSE)