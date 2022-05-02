Citadel Realty Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, up 10.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 10.46% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 49.46% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022 up 21.74% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021.

Citadel Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Citadel Realty shares closed at 16.95 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.98% returns over the last 6 months and 105.21% over the last 12 months.