Citadel Realty Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, up 12.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in March 2021 up 12.71% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 41.29% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021 up 9.52% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2020.

Citadel Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2020.

Citadel Realty shares closed at 8.84 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given -14.17% returns over the last 6 months and -18.07% over the last 12 months.