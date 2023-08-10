Citadel Realty Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 12.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in June 2023 up 12.12% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 422.32% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2023 up 12.12% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022.

Citadel Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

Citadel Realty shares closed at 35.70 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 70.00% returns over the last 6 months and 128.85% over the last 12 months.