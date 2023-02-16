Citadel Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, up 12.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 12.13% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 130.35% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 12.07% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.