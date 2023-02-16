Citadel Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, up 12.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 12.13% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 130.35% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 12.07% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

Citadel Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.

Citadel Realty shares closed at 20.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 36.99% over the last 12 months.