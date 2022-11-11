Citadel Realty Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in September 2022 up 12.24% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 up 355.12% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2022 up 12.07% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.

Citadel Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

Citadel Realty shares closed at 15.30 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.33% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.