Citadel Realty Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, up 12.71% Y-o-Y
May 06, 2021 / 12:56 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Citadel Realty and Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in March 2021 up 12.71% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 107.64% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021 up 9.52% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2020.
Citadel Realty shares closed at 8.84 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given -14.17% returns over the last 6 months and -18.07% over the last 12 months.
|Citadel Realty and Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.56
|0.56
|0.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.56
|0.56
|0.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.04
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|0.52
|0.40
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|0.52
|0.40
|Interest
|0.38
|0.40
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.12
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|0.12
|0.06
|Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.06
|0.09
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.06
|0.09
|0.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.07
|0.03
|0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.01
|0.12
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|7.89
|7.89
|7.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.10
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.10
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.10
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.10
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited