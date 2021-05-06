Citadel Realty Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, up 12.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in March 2021 up 12.71% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 107.64% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021 up 9.52% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2020.

Citadel Realty shares closed at 8.84 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given -14.17% returns over the last 6 months and -18.07% over the last 12 months.