Citadel Realty Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in June 2021 up 11.99% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 down 18.82% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2021 up 11.54% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2020.

Citadel Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2020.

Citadel Realty shares closed at 14.41 on August 03, 2021 (BSE)