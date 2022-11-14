Cistro Telelink Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 6.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 6.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 108.65% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Cistro Telelink EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Cistro Telelink shares closed at 0.50 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.70% returns over the last 6 months