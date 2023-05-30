Cistro Telelink Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 18% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 88.02% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Cistro Telelink shares closed at 0.57 on May 22, 2023 (BSE)