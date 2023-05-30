English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cistro Telelink Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 18% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cistro Telelink are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 18% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 88.02% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Cistro Telelink shares closed at 0.57 on May 22, 2023 (BSE)

    Cistro Telelink
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.040.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.030.040.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.040.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.000.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.000.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.00-0.02
    Other Income0.01----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.00-0.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.00-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.00-0.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.00-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.00-0.02
    Equity Share Capital5.135.135.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Cistro Telelink #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: May 30, 2023 09:55 am